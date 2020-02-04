Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,551,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. 2,546,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.