Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,379,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

