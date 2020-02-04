Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold a total of 54,337 shares of company stock worth $28,974,874 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK stock traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $535.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,776. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.