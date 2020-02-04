Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $102.87. 3,202,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.