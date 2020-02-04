Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,024 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,726 shares of company stock worth $73,997,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

