Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,638 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.28. 311,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,346. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.