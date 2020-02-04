Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $19.99 on Tuesday, hitting $173.58. 149,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,044. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.