Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,552.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded up $7.50 on Tuesday, reaching $288.16. The company had a trading volume of 830,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,730. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $175.57 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.