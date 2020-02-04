Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. 1,467,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

