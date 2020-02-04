Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

BHGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

