Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 6,652,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

