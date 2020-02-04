Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 402 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Eaton by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eaton by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4,241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 137,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.91. 4,639,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,044. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

