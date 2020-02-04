Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.40. 1,604,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,500. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.