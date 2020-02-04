Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39,418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.13. 6,771,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,907. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average is $199.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.