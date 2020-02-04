Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,318,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

