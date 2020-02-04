Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,324 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amarin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRN. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 5,384,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,838. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

