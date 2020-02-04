Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises approximately 0.6% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 4,040,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,299. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $200,979. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

