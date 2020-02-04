Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 73,936,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,779,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

