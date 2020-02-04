Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

NYSE JEC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

