Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 738,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,742. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

