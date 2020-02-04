Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,127. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.