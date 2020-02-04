Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.22-$5.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.22-5.52 EPS.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. 660,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,200,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.