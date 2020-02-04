World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

In related news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. 18,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

