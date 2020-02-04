World Asset Management Inc Has $318,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139,922 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,385,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 155,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.28. 91,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average is $199.11. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $236.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

