World Asset Management Inc Sells 430 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. 22,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

