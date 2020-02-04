World Asset Management Inc Sells 527 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 86,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $754,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $118.65. 287,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,115. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

