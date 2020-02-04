World Asset Management Inc Sells 580 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of WYND traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 21,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

