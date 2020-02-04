Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,087.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,087.27 ($14.30).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC raised their target price on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WPP to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 970.20 ($12.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,035.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 986.38. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

