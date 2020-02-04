Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,307. WPP has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

