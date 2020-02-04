Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WYNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 18,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.