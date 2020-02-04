Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.11. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 6,635 shares.

WYNMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

