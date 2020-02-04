X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1856 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

