X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

RVNU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. 12,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.