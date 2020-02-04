XRP (XRP) Price Up 9.1% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, BitMarket, LiteBit.eu and BTC Trade UA. During the last week, XRP has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $11.10 billion and approximately $2.09 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.03027943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00198999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00129886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,093,055 coins and its circulating supply is 43,698,224,662 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ovis, Bithumb, Bitbank, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptohub, MBAex, Koinex, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bitinka, Ripple China, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinFalcon, Gatehub, Exmo, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, Coinrail, CoinBene, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, C2CX, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Braziliex, Coindeal, Bitbns, Coinone, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, BTC Markets, OKEx, DigiFinex, Cryptomate, BtcTurk, DragonEX, CEX.IO, Bitso, Korbit, BitMarket, Indodax, Kuna, Coinbe, Bits Blockchain, Bitstamp, Bitlish, Bitfinex, Coinhub, LakeBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, Upbit, Bittrex, Covesting, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Zebpay, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinsuper, FCoin, Binance, WazirX, Koineks, RippleFox, Altcoin Trader, Fatbtc, Exrates, B2BX, GOPAX, Kraken, ABCC, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, BCEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

