Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.15

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 260044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

