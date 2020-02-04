Ycg LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $126.19. 4,010,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

