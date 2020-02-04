Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yelp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 1,287,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,638. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

