Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.53

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 21442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,788,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Yeti by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Yeti by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Yeti by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,640 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

