YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YY. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

YY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 602,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,314. YY has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of YY by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of YY by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

