Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $822.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $822.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $818.49 million to $826.50 million. Synopsys posted sales of $820.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.26. 969,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

