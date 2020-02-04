Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bellus Health.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at about $45,129,000.

Bellus Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. Bellus Health has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.