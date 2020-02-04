Zacks: Analysts Set $17.25 Price Target for Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Columbia Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 222,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.20.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

