Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.76. Capri posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Capri stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 3,642,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Capri by 3,411.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 569,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 489,537 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

