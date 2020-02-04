Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 258,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 357,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.