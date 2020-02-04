Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Hudson reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.87 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. Hudson’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudson by 46,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hudson by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hudson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUD opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

