Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Insulet posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.41 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

