Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 4.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

