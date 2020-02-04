Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $139.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.83 million and the lowest is $138.90 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $542.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.60 million to $544.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $566.77 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 228,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $910.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

