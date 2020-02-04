Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 796,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.