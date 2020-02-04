Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
