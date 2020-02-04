Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Hold

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IDEXX exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, with better-than-expected numbers. The solid organic revenue growth during the quarter, driven by strong sales at the CAG business, is encouraging. The company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter. It also saw strong performances by IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting as well as moderately robust growth in rapid assay product revenues globally. The strong performance can also be attributed to impressive growth in the LPD and water segments. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, is another contributing factor. Over the past three months, IDEXX has been outperforming its industry. However, operating margin contracted during the quarter.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $7.21 on Tuesday, reaching $282.98. 31,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,837. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.53. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

